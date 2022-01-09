Nancy Ballenger
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the world has lost a true southern lady. On Jan 5, 2022, Nancy L. Ballenger of Dahlgren, VA passed away peacefully, after 2 months in the hospital. This was due to complications resulting from a hip fracture, and persistent pneumonia related to COVID.
Nancy was a strong, intelligent, beautiful woman whom people both admired and respected. She began working for the government as a clerk typist in Washington, D.C. in 1951, and retired after 32 years as a Contract Specialist at NSWC Dahlgren, VA. In high school, she met the love of her life, Dick Ballenger, and they married in 1949. Dick's nickname for her was "Fancy Nancy" because she loved to dress up from head to toe. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church since 1959 and also a proud member of the Red Hat Society in her later years. She loved to go, go, go; whether it was a family gathering, birthday party, dining out, group outings, or planned trips. Nancy loved Christmas! Her entire home was transformed into a Christmas wonderland, and she loved nothing more than sharing it with others. Extremely generous, she loved shopping and giving gifts, wrapped to perfection. She was a regular attendee and fan of the Dahlgren and King George Swim Teams, rooting on both her son in the 1960's and 70's and again her grandkids in the 1990's and 2000's. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and loyal friend to many.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Dick, of what would be 70 years, this coming June; her son and daughter-in-law, Rick & Susan Ballenger of Dahlgren, VA; her grandson, Bradford, of Arlington, VA; her granddaughter, Brooke, of King George, VA; her sister and best friend, Martha Rollins (and husband Winks) who have lived on the same street as Nancy since 1962; along with three nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her mother (Granny), father (Pop), and her sister (Jane) who passed at an early age.
To know Nancy was to love Nancy and she will be missed by all. Due to the latest COVID outbreak, a private funeral will be held at Oakland Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Nancy's name to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the ASPCA, and to always think of her at Christmas. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.