If you have trouble accessing the link for the memorial service, go to NancyGasparovic.com, which will redirect to the virtual service. At some point after the service, Ladd and I will update that site with photos, memories, and updates about the charitable fund we've established in her name. For those interested, information on how to donate is in the obituary, and all gifts are tax-deductible. We know that if she had lived another couple of decades, she would have given so much more, and we want to continue her legacy of love and generosity. Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out with their love and support.

Shannon Gasparovic Christianson Daughter October 14, 2020