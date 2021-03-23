Menu
Nancy Nan Maples
FUNERAL HOME
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
10127 Plank Road
Spotsylvania, VA
Nancy Maples

Nancy Ruth Warwick Maples, 87 of Stafford, VA passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 16th. Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She always had a sweet smile, gentle nature and knew the value of kind words and politeness. She will always be cherished and loved.

She is survived by three sons, Darrell Maples (Pam) of Manteo, NC, Scot Maples (Sandy) and Dale Maples, both of Stafford, VA.

Her grandchildren, Darrell Maples Jr. (Kristen H.), Lance Maples (Kristen S.), Zachary Maples (Anna) and Brittney Maples.

Her Great-grandchildren, Trish Maples, Layla Zak, Ryder Maples, Reese Maples, Kaylee Maples and Odin Chavez Maples.

She is also survived by her sisters, Norma Cope of Knoxville, TN and Linda Corbitt and her husband Calvin of Gallatin, TN. Her nieces, Jennifer Saulmon (Lane) of Lebanon, OR and Joely Moctezuma (Rich) and Nephew, Jimmie Warwick (Caren) both of Knoxville, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Edna Warwick, her brother Ned Warwick and her husband Hugh. Hugh and Nan were married for sixty-six years and now will be together again for eternity. On Monday, March 22nd - the family held service at Laurel Hill Funeral Home. We miss you Mom.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Service
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So Sorry to hear of her passing. She had such grace and warmth & I will miss her. It warms my heart to know she is reunited with her heart & soul. Prayers of peace & healing to the family.
Yvonne Bucholtz
March 25, 2021
We will miss Nan's sweet smile and gracious manner.... Let us know how we can help you remember her love and gentleness.
Bill and Karen White
March 22, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 20, 2021
Please accept my condolences for your loss. May you find comfort during this difficult time.
March 20, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 20, 2021
She was the most wonderful lady, our beautiful neighbor and friend. She will be so missed. God bless her family at this time.
Ann Kirby
Neighbor
March 19, 2021
