Nancy Maples



Nancy Ruth Warwick Maples, 87 of Stafford, VA passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 16th. Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She always had a sweet smile, gentle nature and knew the value of kind words and politeness. She will always be cherished and loved.



She is survived by three sons, Darrell Maples (Pam) of Manteo, NC, Scot Maples (Sandy) and Dale Maples, both of Stafford, VA.



Her grandchildren, Darrell Maples Jr. (Kristen H.), Lance Maples (Kristen S.), Zachary Maples (Anna) and Brittney Maples.



Her Great-grandchildren, Trish Maples, Layla Zak, Ryder Maples, Reese Maples, Kaylee Maples and Odin Chavez Maples.



She is also survived by her sisters, Norma Cope of Knoxville, TN and Linda Corbitt and her husband Calvin of Gallatin, TN. Her nieces, Jennifer Saulmon (Lane) of Lebanon, OR and Joely Moctezuma (Rich) and Nephew, Jimmie Warwick (Caren) both of Knoxville, TN.



She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Edna Warwick, her brother Ned Warwick and her husband Hugh. Hugh and Nan were married for sixty-six years and now will be together again for eternity. On Monday, March 22nd - the family held service at Laurel Hill Funeral Home. We miss you Mom.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2021.