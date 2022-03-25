Nancy Peregoy Mitchell
Nancy Peregoy Mitchell, 66, of Orange, VA passed away on Sunday morning, March 20, 2022 in her home. She was born on April 14, 1955 in Gordonsville, VA to the late Jerdon and Annie Peregoy also of Orange County, Va.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her loving husband, Vernon Paul Mitchell; her daughters, LeeAnn Alfaro (Mario), Micah Mitchell, and Sara Mitchell; her sons, Andrew Mitchell (Christina), Stephen Mitchell (Tamar), and Jesse Mitchell; her brother, Robert "Bob" Peregoy (Sally); her grandchildren, Joshua Schoolfield, Guy Rigney, Elijah "John Paul" Mitchell, Katie Grace Alfaro, Sawyer Mitchell, Isaac Alfaro, Aaron Alfaro, and Angelica "Annie Rose" Alfaro; and her great grandson, Karter Richards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marshall Peregoy.
Nancy worked as an RN at Mountain View Nursing Home of Aroda, Va for 10+ years. She left the nursing field for several years and took a teaching position at Germanna Community College teaching a Personal Care Aide class for several semesters and thoroughly enjoyed the time she spend helping her students developed the skill and passion in serving others. She then went to work as a Personal Care Aide for Americare in Orange and worked for them until her passing.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at 11:00am at the IROC Church 150 Leeland Rd. Fredericksburg, Va 22405
