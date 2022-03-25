Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Peregoy Mitchell
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
Nancy Peregoy Mitchell

Nancy Peregoy Mitchell, 66, of Orange, VA passed away on Sunday morning, March 20, 2022 in her home. She was born on April 14, 1955 in Gordonsville, VA to the late Jerdon and Annie Peregoy also of Orange County, Va.

Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her loving husband, Vernon Paul Mitchell; her daughters, LeeAnn Alfaro (Mario), Micah Mitchell, and Sara Mitchell; her sons, Andrew Mitchell (Christina), Stephen Mitchell (Tamar), and Jesse Mitchell; her brother, Robert "Bob" Peregoy (Sally); her grandchildren, Joshua Schoolfield, Guy Rigney, Elijah "John Paul" Mitchell, Katie Grace Alfaro, Sawyer Mitchell, Isaac Alfaro, Aaron Alfaro, and Angelica "Annie Rose" Alfaro; and her great grandson, Karter Richards.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marshall Peregoy.

Nancy worked as an RN at Mountain View Nursing Home of Aroda, Va for 10+ years. She left the nursing field for several years and took a teaching position at Germanna Community College teaching a Personal Care Aide class for several semesters and thoroughly enjoyed the time she spend helping her students developed the skill and passion in serving others. She then went to work as a Personal Care Aide for Americare in Orange and worked for them until her passing.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at 11:00am at the IROC Church 150 Leeland Rd. Fredericksburg, Va 22405

An online guestbook is available at www.preddyfuneralhome.com

Preddy Funeral Home of Orange, VA is handling the arrangements.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.