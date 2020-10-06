Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy W. Rodgers
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Nancy W. Rodgers

Nancy W. Rodgers, 85, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home.

Nancy was a federal employee at Quantico for 28 years who was also formerly a pianist at church, an avid reader, and a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, James Wayne Rodgers; children Susan Brooks (David), Martin Brooks (Julie), Dale Brooks (Robin), and step-son, Troy Rodgers (Angela); and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, David E. Watts, Jr. (Bo), Dorothy Hudson, Mary Ford, and John Watts; her father, David E. Watts, Sr.; and her mother, Ida Watts.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.