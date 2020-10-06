Nancy W. Rodgers
Nancy W. Rodgers, 85, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home.
Nancy was a federal employee at Quantico for 28 years who was also formerly a pianist at church, an avid reader, and a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, James Wayne Rodgers; children Susan Brooks (David), Martin Brooks (Julie), Dale Brooks (Robin), and step-son, Troy Rodgers (Angela); and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, David E. Watts, Jr. (Bo), Dorothy Hudson, Mary Ford, and John Watts; her father, David E. Watts, Sr.; and her mother, Ida Watts.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2020.