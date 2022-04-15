Nannie Fagen Dobson
Nannie Fagen Dobson, 98, of King George County passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Hughes Home, Inc. in Fredericksburg. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late Patton Samuel and Mollie Wagner Fagen.
Nannie was a Christian who loved the Lord and was a long-time member and Sunday School Teacher at Bethel Baptist Church in Stafford County. She loved her church family and enjoyed worshiping with them.
Nannie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and always put her family before herself. She worked for many years at Pants Factory in Fredericksburg, before leaving to take care of ageing family members, but later returning to work as a cafeteria worker with King George High School where she worked until she retired.
Survivors include her two sons, C.W. "Moose" Dobson (Edna) and Thomas M. Dobson; three grandchildren Jeffery (Gina), Keith (Holly), and Michael (Julie); three great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Haleigh, and Kolton; two step-great-grandchildren Thomas and Ellen; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace William Dobson; three sisters Marry Jane Fagen, Addie E. Jones, and Nellie G. Ford; three brothers Eddie, Hartsell B., and Stewart Lee Fagen.
The family would like to thank the Hughes Home staff and all of their care givers and the Mary Washington Health Care Hospice Services for all the loving care they provided her.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nannie to Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Rd. Fredericksburg, VA 22405.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 15, 2022.