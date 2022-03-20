Nathaniel BourgeoisNathaniel Walter Dewite Bourgeois, born April 6, 2003, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, died unexpectedly on March 12, 2022. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Storke Funeral Home – King George Chapel. Nathaniel and Kayla's friends will be received by the family on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Rd., King George, Virginia 22485, with interment immediately following at Historyland Memorial Park, 11227 James Madison Parkway, King George, Virginia 22485.