Nathaniel Bourgeois
2003 - 2022
BORN
2003
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 26 2022
11:00a.m.
Round Hill Baptist Church
Nathaniel Bourgeois

Nathaniel Walter Dewite Bourgeois, born April 6, 2003, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, died unexpectedly on March 12, 2022. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Storke Funeral Home – King George Chapel. Nathaniel and Kayla's friends will be received by the family on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Round Hill Baptist Church, 16519 Round Hill Rd., King George, Virginia 22485, with interment immediately following at Historyland Memorial Park, 11227 James Madison Parkway, King George, Virginia 22485.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 20, 2022.
