Nelson Lynch
Nelson B. Lynch was born June 21, 1934 and died on November 5, 2020 at 86 years old at Culpeper Regional Hospital surrounded by family. Nelson was born in Nyack, New York. His parents were John J. Lynch and Lillian N. Lynch, who are both deceased. Nelson is survived by his wife Frances G. Lynch, sister Virginia R. Lynch, son Paul M. Lynch, deceased daughter Andrea M. Lynch, granddaughter Megan R. Lynch; and Megan's husband Pedro Martinez, grandsons Chandler Lynch and Jackson Lynch, great grandchildren Alison, Aubree, and Sebastian, along with many more friends and family. Nelson grew up in East Orange, New Jersey and after he graduated high school, he went to Wheaton College in Illinois and obtained a degree in history. After college Nelson went into the U.S. Army then went to work for the U.S. Department of Labor from which he retired from. Once retired, Nelson spent a few years as a substitute history teacher. Nelson absolutely loved history, especially steamed train history and was a member of the National Railway Historical Society. He enjoyed riding the rails behind steam engines. Nelson had a huge faith in God and served in leadership positions at Manassas Baptist Church and Lake of the Woods Church. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2 pm at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Road, Spotsylvania VA 22553.
Online condolences and fond memories of Nelson may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 11, 2020.