Nettie Kay
Nettie Williams Kay, 77, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at her home.
Nettie retired as a nurse from Mary Washington Hospital after 39 years of dedicated service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Lee Kay, and a daughter, Patricia Kay Pratt.
Nettie is survived by her sister, Mildred W. Fauntleroy; two daughters, Belinda Kay Walker, and her husband, Rudy, and Stephanie Kay Herndon, and her husband, Victor; a son, Richard T. Kay; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving extended family.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsons.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 28, 2021.