Nettie Kay
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA
Nettie Kay

Nettie Williams Kay, 77, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at her home.

Nettie retired as a nurse from Mary Washington Hospital after 39 years of dedicated service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Lee Kay, and a daughter, Patricia Kay Pratt.

Nettie is survived by her sister, Mildred W. Fauntleroy; two daughters, Belinda Kay Walker, and her husband, Rudy, and Stephanie Kay Herndon, and her husband, Victor; a son, Richard T. Kay; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving extended family.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. She was a great person and will be greatly missed. I worked with Nettie back in the 80's, and can hear her laughter with her co-workers as they joke. May God console you during this time of grief. God bless.
Rona Callahan
March 2, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Nettie´s passing. I worked with her at the hospital many years ago. Always smiling and I can still hear her infectious laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Patty Murgo
March 1, 2021
Nettie can only be described as one of a kind. She taught, she loved, she was one of the most important reasons I was the nurse that I became. I treasure her loyalty and friendship. RIP, Nettie!
JoAnna Doherty
March 1, 2021
Nettie taught me many things as a new mother/baby nurse. She was definitely one-of-a-kind.
Dianna Hannah
March 1, 2021
She was a wonderful woman and a tremendous nurse
Thomas Tomzak
March 1, 2021
Prayers to the family. Your parents were wonderful neighbors. We really missed them when they moved to SC. Peace to you. Sandy
Sandra Bell Hooks
February 28, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences.
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
February 25, 2021
