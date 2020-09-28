Nicolina R. Corey-Pechin
Nicolina R. Corey-Pechin, 91, born February 17, 1929 in Philadelphia, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Fredericksburg.
Nicolina met and married Harvey Corey, a marine stationed in Philadelphia, in 1953. She was a military wife for 42 years until his death from Agent Orange. Their family traveled to Tokyo, Japan during a three year tour. Nicolina was active in church activities as Altar Society, CCD program, President of the Women's council and a secular Franciscan. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception for over 40 years. She taught self-defense to women while stationed at Norfolk. In 2006, she met and married Frederick Pechin, a World War II Air Force Veteran. They were married for 10 years before his death in 2016.
Survivors include her children Eileen Corey Bourne (Wayne), Michael Harvey Corey (Mary Ann), Mark Corey (Tracy); step-children Fred Pechin (Joann), Rita Woods (Charles); 10 grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 18 step-great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Ruthanne Corey Lamb (William), niece Christine Grabania (Andrew); also, additional nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Maria Riccillo, sister Phyllis Pilnacek, brother Pasquale Riccillo, and her husbands.
We were lucky to have her for 91 years. She will be dearly missed but we know she is happy being reunited with all of her heavenly family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 07:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 30 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on Thursday, October 1 at 12 P.M.. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nicolina's honor may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave #401 B, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
