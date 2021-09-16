Nolan Prince, Sr.
Nolan Paul Prince, Sr., 73, of King George passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was born Thursday, October 23, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late John Prince and Mary Fisher Mathis. Mr. Prince served his country in the United States Navy and retired from NSWC Dahlgren. He was an avid stamp collector, citizen band radio operator, loved fishing and playing softball, taking his family camping and touring the countryside, and getting together with family for a meal and a good game of Canasta afterwards.
Mr. Prince is survived by his loving wife of over 52 years, Dorothy L. Minter Prince, a son; John Ashton Prince, Sr. (Amanda), a daughter; Donna L. Cook (Derek Cook, Sr.), and 12 grandchildren; Shanna Allard, Brittanny Prince, Nolan Paul Prince III "P.J.", John Ashton Prince, Jr., Dexter Quinn Prince, Anthony Stephani, Shawn Antonio Robert Prince, Savannah Riley Prince, Abigail Ryan Prince, Karolena Louise Cook, Derek Anthony Cook, Jr., Alexander Bazil Cook, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Nolan Paul Prince, Jr., and a sister, Eva Minter.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA 22485, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral. Pastor Roger Woody will be officiating the service. Burial will be private at Montague Baptist Church in King George.
Please take COVID-19 precautions, wearing a mask and social distancing are required.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the King George County Fire & Rescue or the charity of your choice
Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 16, 2021.