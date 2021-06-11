Menu
Norma Hughes Mann
Norma Hughes Mann

HENDERSON NC-Norma June Hughes Mann, 83, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her home. Born in Fredericksburg, Virginia on November 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late James McCain Hughes and Laura Holloway Hughes.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her husband of over 63 years, John Edward Mann, Jr. of the home; her daughter, Kimberly M. Twisdale (Lee) of Townsville; her son, Stacy Mann (Wanda) of Timberlake; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren; her brother, William "Billy" Hughes (Joyce) of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, PO Box 974, Henderson, NC 27536.

Arrangements are by J. M. White Funeral Home
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Episcopal Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
J.M. White Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Norma Jean, I remember you being a nurse and Joyce and I babysat for you while we were just out of the 7th grade. We had fun sitting for you. You were a nurse I think. My Mother ended up in Hughes nursing home and passed away in 2017. I always thought that home was named after your Mother. It was known as the best in Fredericksburg.
Rita zSullivan Dolan
Friend
June 25, 2021
