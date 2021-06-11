Norma Hughes Mann



HENDERSON NC-Norma June Hughes Mann, 83, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at her home. Born in Fredericksburg, Virginia on November 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late James McCain Hughes and Laura Holloway Hughes.



A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church.



She is survived by her husband of over 63 years, John Edward Mann, Jr. of the home; her daughter, Kimberly M. Twisdale (Lee) of Townsville; her son, Stacy Mann (Wanda) of Timberlake; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren; her brother, William "Billy" Hughes (Joyce) of Fredericksburg, Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, PO Box 974, Henderson, NC 27536.



Arrangements are by J. M. White Funeral Home



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 11, 2021.