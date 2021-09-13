Odette Renaudi Salazar
Odette Renaudi Salazar, 90 years old, of Fredericksburg, departed this life on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her home after a brief yet brave struggle with cancer. Odette was born on October 27, 1930 in Cannes, France to Jean Renaudi and Marthe Lerda Renaudi. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Richard Salazar Sr.; as well as her sisters, Michelle and Marie Jeanne.
Odette was raised in the lovely town of Mougins, France, daughter of Italian immigrants to France. She was raised with strong family values and was a loyal, loving, and kind wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was loved and respected by all. Odette lived a full and colorful life, having raised her family on numerous diplomatic posts in Africa, as well as in Paris, France. Odette loved to dance, cook, and garden. She also loved surf fishing on the Outer Banks of North Carolina with her husband and family. She loved birds of all sorts, especially cardinals and hummingbirds. She was happiest though in her garden, turning the soil, tending to plants, gardening in the old ways—following the winds, the rain, and the sun. Odette also volunteered in her senior years with her church, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Odette continues to live in the hearts of her sister, Ginette Renaudi Montacci of Mougins, France; and her devoted children, Ronald Salazar, Michèle Salazar Florence, and Richard Salazar Jr., all of whom she dearly loved. She was lovingly known as Mémée to her seven grandchildren, Kenneth, Zachary, Christopher, Nicholas, Richard III, Michael, and Emmy. Odette is also survived by her dear and lifelong friend, Rosanna Di Domenico of La Plata Maryland.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Avenue, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22401. The family requests everyone wear a mask in the church. Interment will be held privately in Quantico National Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 13, 2021.