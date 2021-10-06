Oliver Leo Breeden Jr.
Oliver Leo Breeden Jr., known to family and friends as Leo, was called home to be with our Lord on September 29, 2021, from the comfort of his earthly home. Leo was a long time resident of Fredericksburg, VA.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Lillian Ventura Breeden; and his children James, Oliver Leo III, Gregory, Christopher Sr., Patricia, and Julia. He will also be remembered as an amazing granddaddy to 12 grandkids and 2 great grandkids, as well as a wonderful big brother to his 5 siblings.
He is now with his father, Oliver Leo Senior; and mother Ellen Breeden; as well as many friends and family who were called home before him.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.