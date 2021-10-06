You have been such a blessing to this family. Firstly thank you for your service . I will miss your earthly presence so very much. A world without "Bo" just doesn't seem right but everything in HIS time. My words are shaky for my heart is heavy in this family's great loss. You always went the extra mile to stay in touch and host the reunions with your beautiful wife. You have been the best 1st cousin ( next to Corine of course ) anyone could hope for. Thank you again for serving GOD and country. You will be sorely missed and forever loved and remembered. I know you will hear me when need be. I love you Bo, love to all up there. What a reception you must have got.

Deborah Boyles Family October 6, 2021