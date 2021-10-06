Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Oliver Leo Breeden Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Oliver Leo Breeden Jr.

Oliver Leo Breeden Jr., known to family and friends as Leo, was called home to be with our Lord on September 29, 2021, from the comfort of his earthly home. Leo was a long time resident of Fredericksburg, VA.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Lillian Ventura Breeden; and his children James, Oliver Leo III, Gregory, Christopher Sr., Patricia, and Julia. He will also be remembered as an amazing granddaddy to 12 grandkids and 2 great grandkids, as well as a wonderful big brother to his 5 siblings.

He is now with his father, Oliver Leo Senior; and mother Ellen Breeden; as well as many friends and family who were called home before him.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
12
Service
11:30a.m.
Fredericksburg Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Semper Fidelis
Michael Creek Lewis
November 24, 2021
Rest In Peace Brother
Steve Callander
November 23, 2021
You have been such a blessing to this family. Firstly thank you for your service . I will miss your earthly presence so very much. A world without "Bo" just doesn't seem right but everything in HIS time. My words are shaky for my heart is heavy in this family's great loss. You always went the extra mile to stay in touch and host the reunions with your beautiful wife. You have been the best 1st cousin ( next to Corine of course ) anyone could hope for. Thank you again for serving GOD and country. You will be sorely missed and forever loved and remembered. I know you will hear me when need be. I love you Bo, love to all up there. What a reception you must have got.
Deborah Boyles
Family
October 6, 2021
Rest in Peace my beloved friend. I shall miss you so much. Your friendship will be cherished forever. I take peace in knowing I will meet you in Heaven; you, and all "my guys" who are with you and God. Can't wait for that glorious day!! Love forever, Debbie
Debbie Pollard
October 6, 2021
Deborah Boyles
Family
October 6, 2021
Deborah Boyles
Family
October 6, 2021
There are no words yet but that, I will hold you forever in my heart and miss your earthly presence so very much. I hope you know how much I love you precious cousin. Please give all the gang my love- it awes me to think of the reception you must have got. Be at peace and know you are always remembered.
Deborah Boyles
Family
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results