Olivia Bell
Olivia Mercer Bell departed this life early on September 13, 2021, surrounded by family. Surviving are her husband, Stevan F. Bell; two sons, Vincent H. Tyson and James E. Mercer, Sr., other relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home where a walk-through viewing will be Monday, September 20, 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 21, 11 a.m. at Third Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 9132 Fredericksburg Tnpk., Woodford, Va 22580. www.hwdabney.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 19, 2021.