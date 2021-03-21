Ollie S Burton Jr
Ollie Stansbury Burton Jr. (Stan) (78) passed away on February 20, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Holly Corner, Stafford, Virginia ending a long battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his best friend and beloved dog Jake, fiancée, Nancy Crippen, brother David Burton ( Ann), daughter Tammy B. Neagle, sons Robert and Richard Burton, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Stan owned and operated S. Burton & Co and S. Burton Transportation. He used his love of flying to work with Angel Flight to fly patients for medical care. He touched the lives of many during his journey of a life well lived. Stan would help out a friend, neighbor or stranger anytime, in lieu of flowers, preform an act of kindness for someone in need or a donation to Angel Flight (angelflighteast.org
). Due to Covid we will not be holding a funeral at this time, but plan to hold a celebration of his life May 15. More details will be provided as we approach the date. Please visit Myobits.com
for a full obituary.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 21, 2021.