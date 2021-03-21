Menu
Ollie Burton Jr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Ollie S Burton Jr

Ollie Stansbury Burton Jr. (Stan) (78) passed away on February 20, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Holly Corner, Stafford, Virginia ending a long battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his best friend and beloved dog Jake, fiancée, Nancy Crippen, brother David Burton ( Ann), daughter Tammy B. Neagle, sons Robert and Richard Burton, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Stan owned and operated S. Burton & Co and S. Burton Transportation. He used his love of flying to work with Angel Flight to fly patients for medical care. He touched the lives of many during his journey of a life well lived. Stan would help out a friend, neighbor or stranger anytime, in lieu of flowers, preform an act of kindness for someone in need or a donation to Angel Flight (angelflighteast.org). Due to Covid we will not be holding a funeral at this time, but plan to hold a celebration of his life May 15. More details will be provided as we approach the date. Please visit Myobits.com for a full obituary.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
Stan was a good friend of ours who we have known for many years. He lived next door to us when we lived in the Fredericksburg trailer park several years ago. Stan would always call me whenever he had a remodeling project or when something broke. He would say if you can't fix it who do you recommend to do it. I was really sad to hear of his passing . My prayers and thoughts go out to Nancy, Tammy, Richard, Robert, and David at this sad time. We will truly miss Stan, God Bless
John and Sandra Embrey
April 21, 2021
Thoughts and prayers go out to the Burton and Nancy for the loss of Mr.Burton he was a nice man I live across the street from Mr. Burton He will be a true linas
Kim and Matt Pack
March 21, 2021
Though I did not know Mr. Burton, my Dad, Francis Clore, knew Stan and had such a great friendship with him. I also know his brother, David. I am so sorry for the passing of Mr. Burton.
Linda Clore Sims
March 21, 2021
Prayers to your family at your loss (mae Burton was my aunt)
Anne M Jett
March 21, 2021
