Stan was a good friend of ours who we have known for many years. He lived next door to us when we lived in the Fredericksburg trailer park several years ago. Stan would always call me whenever he had a remodeling project or when something broke. He would say if you can't fix it who do you recommend to do it. I was really sad to hear of his passing . My prayers and thoughts go out to Nancy, Tammy, Richard, Robert, and David at this sad time. We will truly miss Stan, God Bless

John and Sandra Embrey April 21, 2021