Omar Quillen, JrSay goodbye to their beloved Omar H. W. Quillen, Jr. of King George, Virginia, born in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, who passed away at the age of 85, on January 1, 2022. He was predeceased by: his parents, Omar H. W. Quillen, Sr. and Pearle Quillen; and brother-in-law, Dale Magee.He is survived by: his wife, Debbie Britton; his sisters, Harriett Magee and Olive Ward (Fred), his nephew, Dale (Amy) and daughter (Alexandra) and niece Michelle Ward; his children, Kenneth Quillen (Kelly), Michael Quillen (Candy), and Sheryl Tretina; his grandchildren Jasen, Kyle, Amanda, and Scott; and his 4 great-grandchildren.