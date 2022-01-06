Menu
Omar Quillen Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA
Omar Quillen, Jr

Say goodbye to their beloved Omar H. W. Quillen, Jr. of King George, Virginia, born in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, who passed away at the age of 85, on January 1, 2022. He was predeceased by: his parents, Omar H. W. Quillen, Sr. and Pearle Quillen; and brother-in-law, Dale Magee.

He is survived by: his wife, Debbie Britton; his sisters, Harriett Magee and Olive Ward (Fred), his nephew, Dale (Amy) and daughter (Alexandra) and niece Michelle Ward; his children, Kenneth Quillen (Kelly), Michael Quillen (Candy), and Sheryl Tretina; his grandchildren Jasen, Kyle, Amanda, and Scott; and his 4 great-grandchildren.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 6, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms. Debbie and Family Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of Omar. He was a friend and coworker. I am sorry for your loss.
Bill Sealand
January 19, 2022
My deepest condolences to you, Debbie, and Omar's family on his passing. Though I only met him a few times at company events, I enjoyed our conversations. I know he will be greatly missed.
Elaine Hoffman
Other
January 8, 2022
My condolences on Omar's passing. He was a good friend and always made me smile. He will be missed.
Julie Such
Friend
January 7, 2022
The Richard family would like to offer our condolences to Debbie and the Quillen family. I have known Omar for years and sorry about his passing. Omar was a good friend and neighbor.
Gary Richard
Work
January 6, 2022
Rest in peace, Omar. I won't forget the good times we had together.
Philip McKenney
Friend
January 6, 2022
To Debbie and the family, Omar was one of the folks I met early on in my time at Dahlgren. He was a friend and a smiling face. You all have my sincere condolences. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. v/r JoeGrzeika
Joe Grzeika
Work
January 6, 2022
