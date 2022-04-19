Otis Brown



Otis Brown, 71, of Stafford, VA, departed this life on April 10, 2022, at his home.



Mr. Brown was affectionately known as, "Big O", "Shoestring" and "Pee Bread". He is survived by his daughter, Tashanda Chavis and stepson, Gerard Nelson.



A viewing will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, Stafford, VA, 22556, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 19, 2022.