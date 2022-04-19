Menu
Otis Brown
Otis Brown

Otis Brown, 71, of Stafford, VA, departed this life on April 10, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Brown was affectionately known as, "Big O", "Shoestring" and "Pee Bread". He is survived by his daughter, Tashanda Chavis and stepson, Gerard Nelson.

A viewing will be held at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 395 Mt. Olive Road, Stafford, VA, 22556, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mount Olive Baptist Church (Stafford, VA)
395 Mt Olive Rd, Stafford, VA
Apr
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mount Olive Baptist Church (Stafford, VA)
395 Mt Olive Rd, Stafford, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was a good friend and class mate
Alfred Embrey
Classmate
April 18, 2022
He was a great friend and class mate.
Alfred Embrey
Classmate
April 18, 2022
RIP PRAYERS FOR YOUR FAMILY
Ada Washington
Friend
April 17, 2022
RIP My Friend. Remembering the Good Old School Days. You were always the quiet one but still the Life of the Party.
Stella Pollard
Friend
April 16, 2022
Our condolences to the Brown!s Family
Chester & Geneva Yates
Friend
April 14, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to the Brown's Family.
Larry&Delzoria Hawkins
Friend
April 14, 2022
My condolences to the brown and Nelson family
Rev Louis champ Adams Jr
Friend
April 12, 2022
