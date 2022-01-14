I remember that I saw Karen at a track meet the day after I had been run off of Tacketts Mill road by a crazy driver in my lane. She ran to me with a look off deep concern in her face and asked me if we were ok. I remember that she made me feel that she cared very deeply about me and my families well being. We couldn´t have asked for better neighbors, caring and patient even when kids, chickens, and goats ran through her well manicured yard, jumped in her pool, and dug up her beautiful flowers. Karen will be deeply missed.

Keeli Billings Friend January 14, 2022