Pamela Wirman
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and trusted friend to many, Pamela Karen McDonald Wirman, 67, of Stafford, passed away peacefully at Mary Washington Hospital on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Karen was surrounded by family who will continue to honor her by living their lives to the fullest, as she did.
With a keen mind for numbers, she enjoyed two careers, one in the banking industry and one with Fredericksburg City Public Schools.
Karen was known for her kind-hearted nature, her dedication to her family, her smile and laugh, and was always willing to lend a hand.
Her hobbies included vacationing in the Outer Banks, NC, cruising around the world with friends, volunteering her time for the school band, knitting, and whatever activities her grandchildren were involved with.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Pauline McDonald.
Karen is survived by her husband Larry Wirman; children, Justin Wirman and Allison Erickson; her grandchildren, Mitchell Erickson, Carter Erickson, Nicholas Erickson, Jackson Erickson, Macy Wirman, Victoria Jones, and Fischer Jones; her sisters, Carol Rickerson (David), Wanda Lindquist (Steve), and Tammy Weatherholtz (Fred); Her brother-in-law, David Wirman, her sisters-in-law, Cathy Rowan (Chuck), Channele Wirman, Deidre Wirman, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior. A reception will follow the service.
Condolences may be shared online with her family at foundandsons.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 14, 2022.