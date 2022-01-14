Menu
Pamela Wirman
Pamela Wirman

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and trusted friend to many, Pamela Karen McDonald Wirman, 67, of Stafford, passed away peacefully at Mary Washington Hospital on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Karen was surrounded by family who will continue to honor her by living their lives to the fullest, as she did.

With a keen mind for numbers, she enjoyed two careers, one in the banking industry and one with Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

Karen was known for her kind-hearted nature, her dedication to her family, her smile and laugh, and was always willing to lend a hand.

Her hobbies included vacationing in the Outer Banks, NC, cruising around the world with friends, volunteering her time for the school band, knitting, and whatever activities her grandchildren were involved with.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Pauline McDonald.

Karen is survived by her husband Larry Wirman; children, Justin Wirman and Allison Erickson; her grandchildren, Mitchell Erickson, Carter Erickson, Nicholas Erickson, Jackson Erickson, Macy Wirman, Victoria Jones, and Fischer Jones; her sisters, Carol Rickerson (David), Wanda Lindquist (Steve), and Tammy Weatherholtz (Fred); Her brother-in-law, David Wirman, her sisters-in-law, Cathy Rowan (Chuck), Channele Wirman, Deidre Wirman, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior. A reception will follow the service.

Condolences may be shared online with her family at foundandsons.com.

I met Pam this summer on her trip with Allison and her boys to visit Josh. I was so happy to meet such a great strong woman who had wisdom strength and sense of calmness without any judgement. She was a special person and I am comforted to know she is watching from above. My thoughts are with her husband and her family.
Pattiann McAdams
Friend
January 14, 2022
Allison, so so sorry for your family´s loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Elaine Garner
Work
January 14, 2022
Larry, Justin, and Allison I can´t express enough how sorry I am. I´m so glad that we got to spend time together with your family. Karen was beautiful and loved you all so much.
Carole (DeLano) Owens
Friend
January 14, 2022
I remember that I saw Karen at a track meet the day after I had been run off of Tacketts Mill road by a crazy driver in my lane. She ran to me with a look off deep concern in her face and asked me if we were ok. I remember that she made me feel that she cared very deeply about me and my families well being. We couldn´t have asked for better neighbors, caring and patient even when kids, chickens, and goats ran through her well manicured yard, jumped in her pool, and dug up her beautiful flowers. Karen will be deeply missed.
Keeli Billings
Friend
January 14, 2022
