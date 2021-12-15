Pamelia B. Bettis
Pamelia B. Bettis, 92, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on April 8, 1929 to the late Robert and Sue Bess.
Survivors include her loving husband, John A. Bettis; daughter-in-law Dixie Bettis; and granddaughter Teresa Seay (John). She was preceded in death by her son, Robert A. Bettis.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2021.