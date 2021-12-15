Menu
Pamelia B. Bettis
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Pamelia B. Bettis

Pamelia B. Bettis, 92, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was born on April 8, 1929 to the late Robert and Sue Bess.

Survivors include her loving husband, John A. Bettis; daughter-in-law Dixie Bettis; and granddaughter Teresa Seay (John). She was preceded in death by her son, Robert A. Bettis.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Dec
21
Service
1:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You always was good to me. Thank you Pam
Bobbie Coleman
Friend
January 29, 2022
I will miss my dear friend. Pam was such a character and a one of a kind person.
KELLI G BEUTEL
Friend
December 20, 2021
