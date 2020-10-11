Patricia Ann Russo
Patricia Ann Russo, 77, of Leesburg, formerly a resident of Fredericksburg and Montclair, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Pat was born in Queens, NY and raised in Manhasset, NY. She graduated from Good Counsel College in White Plains, NY and received her Master's Degree in Nursing Administration from Columbia University. Pat began her career as a Registered Nurse at St. John's Queens Hospital.
She later worked at St. Francis Hospital on Long Island after earning her CCRN certification, providing care to critically ill patients. After moving to VA, she worked at Fairfax Hospital and eventually retired after a 50-year career in nursing from her beloved Potomac Hospital. Pat also served on the Board of the Healthcare Systems Federal Credit Union. A devout Catholic, she loved serving God, her family, friends, and community.
She is survived by her two sons, Samuel Russo (April) and Lewis Russo (Lauren); two granddaughters, Adriana and Siena; cousins Mary Lou Tramontano, Joanne Jacovec, Joseph Mellow, Buddy Tricarick, and Donna Osterhout; nephew, Richard; and nieces, Danielle and Erin. She was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Vivienne Fulford; and sister and brother-in-law, Maureen and Richard North.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, October 13 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.
A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30am on Wednesday, October 14 at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow at 12:30pm in Oak Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg. A celebration of life will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in the form of a donation may be made to either St. Mary's Church or Inova's Emergency Preparedness Fund, supporting COVID-19 research and community healthcare needs.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 11, 2020.