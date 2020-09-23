Patricia Deutsch
Patricia (Pat) Easley Deutsch, 64, of Spotsylvania, passed away September 17, 2020 at her home after a 2-year long battle with Amyloidosis.
Pat was a graduate of James Monroe High School and Mary Washington College. She worked for Southland before taking on her career at the U.S. Department of Education. She retired from the Department of Education in 2018 after 31 years of service as a Senior Financial Management Specialist. In her teenage years, Pat was a member of the Fredericksburg Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Pat often talked about the many hours she spent polishing brass at the fire station with her dad. Pat's service to the community is part of a three-generation legacy of service to this community spanning over 70 years, something that she was most proud of.
Pat was an avid quilter and enjoyed making quilts for everyone, especially every new little one when they were born. She enjoyed picking out the perfect fabric for each one and they were all made with so much love. She quilted with her two closest friends, Margaret and Angela, who deemed themselves "The Blockheads", where she was Head Blockhead.
Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, Anthony (Tony) J. Deutsch, of Spotsylvania, her daughter, Holly J. Williams of Spotsylvania, her son, Thad C. Williams (Lindsey) of Spotsylvania, her stepson, Andrew O. Deutsch of Pittsburgh, PA, and her grandchildren, Jake and Emma Williams of Spotsylvania. She is also survived by her brother Richard H. Easley (Gail) of Spotsylvania, her sister Kathi A. DeSouter (Robert) of Pocomoke City, MD, her stepsisters Cynthia A. Messick (David) of Bardstown, KY, and Tina Riggleman of Spotsylvania, her stepbrother Kelly Mitchell of Spotsylvania, her best friend, Margaret Niemann (Bill) of Spotsylvania, her children's father, Mark E. Williams of Fredericksburg, her favorite "outlaw", Cynthia A. Williams of Spotsylvania, and her special niece, Mandy L. Clark (Bruce) of Spotsylvania, for whom she was grateful to be included in all the Williams family get togethers at all the holidays, especially for Mandy's exceptional meals, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, William (Bill) R. Easley, her mother, Ruth S. Mitchell, her caregiver when she was younger whom she thought of as a mother and for whom her daughter is named after, Jane S. Cox, her stepson Anthony Deutsch, her stepdaughter Susan Deutsch, and her great-nephew, Matthew J. Rose.
Pat will be missed by many, especially her grandchildren, Jake and Emma. She enjoyed spoiling them, and while trying to keep herself healthy, spent many hot days having driveway picnics, porch and driveway meetings, and special nightly "book club" sessions via FaceTime with Jake.
Monday, September 28th, the family will welcome friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Home (Fredericksburg). A service will be held on Tuesday, September 29th at Quantico National Cemetery, which will be private due to current COVID restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA or the Amyloidosis Foundation at Boston University Medical Center.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 23, 2020.