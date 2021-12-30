Patricia FisherPatricia Davitt Fisher died in her home on November 26, 2021, in Ruther Glen, VA. The following letter was submitted by her children:"Dear Mommy,We miss you so much already and it's hard to grasp you're not coming back anymore. You pop into our heads and hearts at all hours of the day and night, and we just hope you know how much we love you. We wanted to talk to you today but understand you're in a happier place now so we thought a short letter describing what an amazing person you were would be okay.You were a wonderful mother who sacrificed so much for her children and yet you managed to pave the way for females to enter the Federal Protective Service with the General Services Administration. To actually serve as a Federal Officer for two different President's was an honor I know you valued greatly. You devoted your entire career to GSA until you retired, and we will never forget how much fun we had at watching the fireworks on July 4th while sitting on the roof. We always had so much fun and we want to thank you for all you gave us. Your vision to think "out of the box" gave us a life full of music and art; fishing and crabbing in the Chesapeake Bay; riding in our red convertible car with the top down, singing songs from the radio and always having a place to come home.The courage and fortitude it took to receive a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice inspired us all. A 1981 Suma Cum Laud graduate from the Northern Virginia Community College made of us all very proud of. Your world would open up while in school because you found a love for Greek and Norse Mythology. Anyone who knew you, knows how much you loved to read. Especially anything Irish. The poems you have written over the years will forever be treasured and saved in "your genealogy books" and shared with future generations. One of your greatest joys in life was to always have a beautiful yard and that you did. Your neighbors are still stopping by to admire your design. You will always be remembered through the flowers and trees you planted -we promise mommy.Our southern roots have led you to become a lifetime member of the Park/Parke Society and we will continue that legacy that was so important to you. We will treasure your ribbons with medals accepting you as a "Daughter of the American Revolution" and they hang proudly on the wall where you left them.Your love and zest to explore life will continue in your children; Michelle (Tony) Humulock of Romulus, NY and Michael J. Fisher of Ruther Glen, VA. Your six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren will know and love you like those that were fortunate to have you in their lives.Aunt Beth and Uncle Len are missing you too! They have been wonderful in helping us grieve for you in this unusual way of mourning because of the Covid virus and travel restrictions. But don't worry because as promised, we will have a good ole' Irish wake in the spring where family and friends will gather together to celebrate what an amazing mom/sister/grandma and great grandma you were. We will carry on with dignity and respect just as you would expect us to. You see, we know you're still there…you can see us, and we feel You in our hearts and souls.We're grateful for our last Thanksgiving – we know you had to go mommy, we could feel our time slipping away. All your planning still doesn't help with the loss we feel but We Got This. We will continue this legacy with love, dignity and respect. We pray for your happiness and peace mommy. "Love You Always