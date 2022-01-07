Patricia King



Patricia King "Trish" passed awayon December 22, 2021. Trish was born on May 4, 1943 in Washington DC to the late George and Beverly (Murphy) O'Bryant. Trish loved our Lord with all her heart and enjoyed studying his word. She especially loved spending time with her family. Trish enjoyed playing cards with her friends, but mostly the camaraderie they shared. Through out her life she wore many hats, including working for Ma Bell as a telephone operator, property manger of several types of properties, a deputy sheriff for PG county sheriffs, and at one point served as Vice Mayor in Colonial Beach VA.



Trish was a talented seamstress and would make clothes for her children when they were small. She enjoyed the arts and loved performing in different plays throughout her life. She loved to travel and was an excellent baker. She enjoyed motorcycle rides and always had a big smile on her face when riding. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family.



Trish is predeceased by her parents; George (WWII and Korean veteran) and Beverly, a daughter Evelyn Windsor, her husband John King (Vietnam Veteran), brother Terry O'Bryant (Vietnam Veteran). Surviving members include her children, Alice Windsor, Paul Windsor and his wife Linda, Jeffrey Windsor, brother David Scott; grandchildren Clayton, Crystal, Joshua, Jonathan, Kaitlyn, Hunter, and Michael; 11 great grandchildren with one more coming soon; and one great-great grandchild.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday January 11, 2022 at 11AM at Round Hill Baptist Church in Colonial Beach VA 22485. I lieu of flowers please donate to your local Church, hospice, or favorite charity.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 7, 2022.