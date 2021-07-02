Patricia Ann McCullen Koontz
Patricia Ann McCullen Koontz, of Fredericksburg, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She left this world on June 27, 2021, at the age of 74.
The oldest of 11 children, Patricia was born on December 20, 1946, to Coleman Carter Corker, Sr. and Mary Corker Shepperson in Hanover County, Virginia.
Patricia was a hardworking woman of faith. She worked in the restaurant industry for many years prior to becoming a hairstylist. Hair was Patricia's passion. By helping others look their best, she gained many loyal clients and friends throughout the years.
She is survived by her children Bobbie Marie Gladden, Robert McCullen, Glen McCullen and Denise Miller; as well as 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four sisters; and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Marshall Koontz; beloved daughter Mary Ann Weaver; and loving grandson Shawn Dahman.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 2, 2021.