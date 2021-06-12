Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patrick Donald William "Pat" Power
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Patrick "Pat" Donald William Power

Patrick "Pat" Donald William Power, 76, of Fredericksburg, passed away on June 2, 2021. Born in Surrey, England, he was the son of the late Donald and Kathleen Power.

Survivors include his son, Kevin (Meg) Power; daughter, Katie (Shannon) Derr; daughter-in-law, Dawn Bennett; grandchildren: Patrick, Beatrix, and Joshua; brothers, Terry (Cathy) Power and Kevin (Nancy) Power; and several nieces. He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Power II.

Pat was a 1964 graduate of Weymouth High School in Weymouth, MA. He studied at William & Mary College in Williamsburg. He served in the United States Army in 1966-68 and was an honorably discharged veteran who received a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Pat worked in sales throughout his life, always closing the sale and keeping his customers coming back for more.

He loved to be out on the water and highly valued the feeling of being free. Pat was drawn to the arts, and you could have found him sketching a seabird or playing his guitar. He was a ruthless competitor in all games and sports - anything from racquetball to poker to football to fishing. Pat would charm you over a gin rummy match and then use his winnings to pay for the pizza.

A poem he wrote, "The Continuum," illustrated his outlook on life: "Gulls cry,/Clouds float by,/Waves crash endlessly,/Life's a beach."

A private celebration of Pat's life will be held this Summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to SPCA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sorry for your loss, it´s never easy. We love you guys and if ya need anything please let us know.
Badfish& family
Friend
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results