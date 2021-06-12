Patrick "Pat" Donald William Power



Patrick "Pat" Donald William Power, 76, of Fredericksburg, passed away on June 2, 2021. Born in Surrey, England, he was the son of the late Donald and Kathleen Power.



Survivors include his son, Kevin (Meg) Power; daughter, Katie (Shannon) Derr; daughter-in-law, Dawn Bennett; grandchildren: Patrick, Beatrix, and Joshua; brothers, Terry (Cathy) Power and Kevin (Nancy) Power; and several nieces. He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Power II.



Pat was a 1964 graduate of Weymouth High School in Weymouth, MA. He studied at William & Mary College in Williamsburg. He served in the United States Army in 1966-68 and was an honorably discharged veteran who received a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Pat worked in sales throughout his life, always closing the sale and keeping his customers coming back for more.



He loved to be out on the water and highly valued the feeling of being free. Pat was drawn to the arts, and you could have found him sketching a seabird or playing his guitar. He was a ruthless competitor in all games and sports - anything from racquetball to poker to football to fishing. Pat would charm you over a gin rummy match and then use his winnings to pay for the pizza.



A poem he wrote, "The Continuum," illustrated his outlook on life: "Gulls cry,/Clouds float by,/Waves crash endlessly,/Life's a beach."



A private celebration of Pat's life will be held this Summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to SPCA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 12, 2021.