Mrs. Patsy was a dear family friend to me for as long as I can remember since they were our next door neighbors for about 18 or so years. She was another mother to me, with her kind, loving spirit. I ate a many of friend chicken sandwiches at her house!! It was always nice n hot, too!! Her children n I were like sisters n brothers. I always had someone to play with. Either they were over my house playing in the front yard or backyard or I was over there climbing their pear tree with them. Having good old fashioned fun!!! I love her like mother and she will always have a special place in my heart. To her children: I love you all n I will be there for you. Prayers of comfort unto you at this time.

Brenda H Morris Friend September 23, 2020