I have such wonderful memories of Patty. We met through our mutual love of theatre and that expanded out and out. Patty and Dale opened their home to me for a lovely, once in a lifetime visit to England that will always live in my memories. One of the things I dearly loved about Patty was her beautiful southern accent. Loved to hear her talk and boy, did the two of us TALK. My heart goes out to you, Dale and Patsy, Megan and Ralph. Heaven just gained a beautiful, wonderful soul. My love and prayers to all of you. I will dearly miss our great conversations.

Betty Miller December 18, 2020