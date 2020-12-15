Patty Montgomery
Patty Lee Montgomery, age 65, of Stafford, VA passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Stafford Medical Center.
She was born on September 7, 1955 in Fayetteville, WV the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Burgess) Adkins. She was a member of the Aquia Episcopal Church active in Vestry and in Christian Education.
Survivors include her loving husband, Dale A. Montgomery; their son, Nathaniel A. Montgomery of Falmouth, VA and granddaughter Camryn Montgomery; her brother, Ralph Adkins, Jr of Hampton Beach, VA and her sister, Patsy Adkins of Stafford, VA.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm Friday, December 18, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Occupancy is limited so the service is also available on Facebook Live. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/Mullins-Thompson-Funeral-Service-735197346838735/
to view a live stream of the service.
Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2020.