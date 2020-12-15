Menu
The Free Lance - Star
Patty Montgomery
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA
Patty Montgomery

Patty Lee Montgomery, age 65, of Stafford, VA passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Stafford Medical Center.

She was born on September 7, 1955 in Fayetteville, WV the daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Burgess) Adkins. She was a member of the Aquia Episcopal Church active in Vestry and in Christian Education.

Survivors include her loving husband, Dale A. Montgomery; their son, Nathaniel A. Montgomery of Falmouth, VA and granddaughter Camryn Montgomery; her brother, Ralph Adkins, Jr of Hampton Beach, VA and her sister, Patsy Adkins of Stafford, VA.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm Friday, December 18, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Occupancy is limited so the service is also available on Facebook Live. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/Mullins-Thompson-Funeral-Service-735197346838735/ to view a live stream of the service.

Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Dec
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
I have such wonderful memories of Patty. We met through our mutual love of theatre and that expanded out and out. Patty and Dale opened their home to me for a lovely, once in a lifetime visit to England that will always live in my memories. One of the things I dearly loved about Patty was her beautiful southern accent. Loved to hear her talk and boy, did the two of us TALK. My heart goes out to you, Dale and Patsy, Megan and Ralph. Heaven just gained a beautiful, wonderful soul. My love and prayers to all of you. I will dearly miss our great conversations.
Betty Miller
December 18, 2020
