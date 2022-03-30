Paul K. Brown



Paul Kevin Brown, age 78, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 at Mary Washington Hospital.



Paul was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 19, 1943 to Helen and Alexander Brown. Growing up on the west side of Chicago, he attended St. Ignatious Jesuit High School. As a boy, he developed a lifelong interest in automobiles, model railroading, drawing and history. He moved with his family to Washington, DC in 1960 and graduated Georgetown University School of Business Administration attended with a BS degree in government. He began his career with the Federal Government in 1965 with the US Civil Service Commission and later with the Office of Personnel Management as a computer programmer, systems analyst and ADP manager.



After 24 years in northern Virginia, the family moved to Spotsylvania County and subsequently to the Fredericksburg area. Throughout his working life, he participated as a volunteer in many church and civic related activities. Forced to withdraw from many of his interests, he continued to fight Parkinson's disease and other ailments to the end.



He married his wife Barbara in 1970 and they had one child, Catherine, born in 1973. Paul is also survived by his brother Alex and his granddaughter, Mary.



A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00AM Monday, April 4, 2022 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, Virginia with Father Michael Duffy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 30, 2022.