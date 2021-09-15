Menu
Rev. Paul Benjamin Davis Jr.
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
Rev. Paul Benjamin Davis, Jr.

Rev. Paul Benjamin Davis, Jr., 90, of Culpeper, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 24, 1931 in Charlottesville to the late Paul and Wilmina Davis.

Rev. Davis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Colvin Davis; daughters, Melanie Renee Davis (Reid Dirom), Heather Davis Carila (Randolph A.), and Amanda Gayle Davis; a brother-in-law, Robert Barfield. He is also survived by additional family, friends, and his loving church family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Grace Davis Wagner (Gilbert), Pauline Davis Cooke (Leroy), and Myrl Davis Barfield.

An informal visitation/fellowship will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum, VA 22726.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 3 pm at Hopewell United Methodist Church.

Interment in Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery will be private.

An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We did not know of his passing until this evening, Thursday. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Take care.
Jim and Diana Salmon
Other
September 16, 2021
Thoughts and prayer-Have know Rev.Davis for years-God Bless LaVerne & Gary Shifflett and Geneva Marshall
LaVerne Shifflett
Friend
September 16, 2021
Rev Davis. You married my husband Sam and me in Oct 1985. Nov 1986 you gave the service at his funeral. I have never forgotten you. God bless you and your family. You really were a big part of my life. RIP sir
Sharon Ormsby
September 15, 2021
Heather Davis Carila, sending condolences to you and your family. You have such a big heart and I know that half of it is filled with love and memories of your father. God bless.
Daphne Lascano
September 15, 2021
