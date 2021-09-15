Rev. Paul Benjamin Davis, Jr.
Rev. Paul Benjamin Davis, Jr., 90, of Culpeper, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 24, 1931 in Charlottesville to the late Paul and Wilmina Davis.
Rev. Davis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Colvin Davis; daughters, Melanie Renee Davis (Reid Dirom), Heather Davis Carila (Randolph A.), and Amanda Gayle Davis; a brother-in-law, Robert Barfield. He is also survived by additional family, friends, and his loving church family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Grace Davis Wagner (Gilbert), Pauline Davis Cooke (Leroy), and Myrl Davis Barfield.
An informal visitation/fellowship will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 23557 Lignum Road, Lignum, VA 22726.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 3 pm at Hopewell United Methodist Church.
Interment in Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery will be private.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 15, 2021.