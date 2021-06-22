Paul DeWinn "Butch" Laudenslager
Paul DeWinn "Butch" Laudenslager, 74, of Widewater in Stafford County passed away peacefully on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Stafford Hospital. He was born in Fredericksburg.
Butch was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from the Stafford County Sheriff's Department after twenty-four years of dedicated service. He was an original member of the Widewater Volunteer Rescue Squad and a past member of the Widewater Volunteer Fire Department. He was a fan of NASCAR and the Washington Redskins.
He is survived by four children Paul T. Laudenslager (Susan), Jeff Laudenslager (Jennifer), Samantha Miller (Greg) and Jessica Laudenslager; eleven grandchildren, Lynn Malpass (Darryl), Sandra Laudenslager (Brandon), Christina Testerman, Corbin Laudenslager (Stephanie), Breanna Laudenslager, Jason Balik, Tymere Hyman, Xaiver Hyman, Noah Miller, Donte Hyman and Ellie Miller, Michael Vito (Sarah) and Julia Vito; great-grandchildren Brittany Malpass, Katelyn Malpass, Julia Malpass, Joshua Malpass, Isabella Vitello, Brooke Liming, MJ Vito; great-great-grandchildren Sophia Manning and Gracelyn Malpass; four siblings Janice Denny (Jerry), Terry Galan (Dennis), John Laudenslager (Sona) and Rosie Laudenslager-Moore, her husband Ricky Moore and their son Isaac Laudenslager Moore, with whom he made his home. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul F. "Dutch" and Rose Laudenslager.
The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) and/or a charity of your choosing.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.