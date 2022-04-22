Menu
Paul Patton

Paul Douglas Patton, 83 of Rappahannock Academy passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Hartwood, Paul had served in the Army National Guard and four years in the United States Air Force. He had a 30-year career at NSWC Dahlgren as an Explosive Test Operator and after retirement worked for 20 years at Storke Funeral Home in Bowling Green. He was a Deacon and choir member at Calvary Baptist Church and also a former Fire Chief and Lifetime member of the Port Royal Volunteer Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Fannie (Mamie) Patton; his brothers, Billy Patton (Agnes), Robert Patton, Holmes Patton (Katie); his sister, Ann Patton Johnson (Carl) and his nephew, Bruce Patton.

Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Servais Patton; his son, Douglas Patton; his daughter, Suzanne Muse and her husband, Berk; grandchildren, Gabrielle Muse and Noah Muse and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 24th at 2:00pm in Lakewood Cemetery, Bowling Green, with Pastor Melvin Covington officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or the Port Royal Vol. Fire Department. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 22, 2022.
