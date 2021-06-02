Paul F. Thomas
Paul F. Thomas, 84, of Stafford County passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021 at his home.
Paul retired from being a crane operator and truck driver. He then thoroughly enjoyed riding his bright yellow motorcycle and enjoyed being a member of the Stafford Moose Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Sons of the American Legion.
Survivors include his companion of 13 years, Barbara Portch; and Maggie (his beloved dog); five children Lois Thomas of Spotsylvania, Ed (Cleta) Thomas (LJ) of King George, Susan Miller (Bob) of Davidsville, PA, Ronald Thomas (Paula) of Shallot, NC, and Deanna Strianese (Lug) of Port Deposit, MD; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank Dr. Prasad and his entire staff of Oracle Heart and Vascular for the excellent care they provided to him. Also, a very special thank you to Paula Clark for her compassion and care during his last remaining week.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3702 Loren Dr., Fredericksburg.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 2, 2021.