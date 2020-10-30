Peggy Hearn
Peggy G. Hearn, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020.
She was born February 18, 1935 in Fredericksburg, VA to Ruth Wheat and Robert Carlton Garrett.
She was a 1953 graduate of James Monroe High School where she was a head majorette. Peggy married James B. Hearn and was a loving wife for 66 years. She worked as a Nursing Assistant early in her career before finding a passion for buying and selling antiques.
She is survived by her husband, James of Fredericksburg; two sons, William C. Hearn and James B. Hearn Jr. of Forest, VA and Avoca, NY.; daughter, Susan P. Hearn of Suffolk, VA; and two grandchildren Jessica R. Hearn and Robert A. Hearn of Fredericksburg and Bumpass, VA.
A visitation will be held at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:30AM-11:30 AM. A graveside service will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Peggy's name for which she was a dedicated supporter.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 30, 2020.