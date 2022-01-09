Peggy Adams Stelman
Peggy Adams Stelman, 83, of Partlow passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home. She was born and raised in Trafford, Alabama.
Peggy married her loving husband, Bobby, in 1962. She followed his military service of 30 years and gained many adopted Marines as her extra children. Peggy was a member of Wallers Baptist Church. She was happy to learn she was to be a great-grandma in July of 2022.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby; daughters Benita Scott (Clint) and Lisa Dangler (Andre); grandson Kenneth Dangler (Nichole); sisters Lillie Crane, Norma Sue Norman (Jack), and Gail Earley; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, WJ Adams and Annie Adams; brothers Charles and Bobby Adams; sisters Margaret Hayes and Mary McGraw.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Wallers Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.