Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peggy Toney Stephens
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Peggy Toney Stephens

Peggy Toney Stephens, 83, a native and lifelong resident of Spotsylvania County passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.

Peggy was a member of Massaponax Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea Stephens Creasy and Alan of Spotsylvania; one grandchild Skyler Cagle of Spotsylvania; brothers James and Robert Earl Rice of Virginia, Wayne Rice (Diane), of South Carolina; and sister Tibby Crowe of Virginia; sister-in-laws, Kathryn Blanchard (Chester) and Dorothy Stephens of Virginia; and nephew Troy McDowell of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard Earl Stephens; and grandson Taylor Scott Cagle.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 9, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 10, 2021 at Laurel Hill Memorial Park.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jun
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Laurel Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Diane Macurdy
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results