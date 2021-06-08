Peggy Toney Stephens
Peggy Toney Stephens, 83, a native and lifelong resident of Spotsylvania County passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Peggy was a member of Massaponax Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea Stephens Creasy and Alan of Spotsylvania; one grandchild Skyler Cagle of Spotsylvania; brothers James and Robert Earl Rice of Virginia, Wayne Rice (Diane), of South Carolina; and sister Tibby Crowe of Virginia; sister-in-laws, Kathryn Blanchard (Chester) and Dorothy Stephens of Virginia; and nephew Troy McDowell of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard Earl Stephens; and grandson Taylor Scott Cagle.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 9, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 10, 2021 at Laurel Hill Memorial Park.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 8, 2021.