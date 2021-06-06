Menu
Penna Grafton
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St
Colonial Beach, VA
Penna Grafton

Penna Ruth Grafton, "Bunny Lewis", age 53 passed away on May 15, 2021.

She is survived by her daughters Ginny, Cari, and Kelsey Grafton (Shawn) and her grandsons Marcellus and Phoenix Anderson.

She was a 1987 graduate of Colonial Beach High School. In addition to being a tri-state athlete, she was a talented artist and worked as a general contractor for many years. Bunny loved her animals, fishing, gardening, and restoring antiques.

She is preceded in death by her husband, C.R. Grafton, Jr. and her father, Norman Lewis, Jr. and survived by her mother, Nancy Shope, siblings, Wade Lewis and Kelly Catlett, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on June 12, 2021 at 2 pm location Storke Funeral Home Colonial Beach, Va.

Donations in her honor can made to Debra of America which is dedicated to curing E.B. (https://debra.salsalabs.org/debraofamericapersonalfundrisingpage/p/bunnygrafton/index.html). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel.
So sorry for your loss, sending prayers and love for Nancy and Wade and the whole family! Peace be with y'all!
Rick Teller
Family
June 13, 2021
Dean and Tim Fuller
June 7, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
June 3, 2021
