Percy E. Pondexter
On Thursday, December 9, 2021, God called His servant, Percy E. Pondexter, home. He was one of ten children born to the late Ruffner and Evelyn Pondexter on April 21,1928 in Ronceverte, West VA
Percy became a member of the Sargent Memorial Presbyterian Church where he met and married the love of his life, the late Elnora Allen. This union was blessed with over 52 years of love
The family will receive friends on Saturday, 12/18/2021 from 11am to 12pm at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Stafford, VA with a service to follow at 12:00pm Interment will follow at Stafford Memorial Park.
Condolences may ce sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 18, 2021.