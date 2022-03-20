Philip Stuart Ball Fuller



After 2 long years, the Fuller family can finally announce that there will be a service honoring Philip Stuart Ball Fuller, loving husband to Connie of 44 years, father of 4 (Susie, Alli (spouse Randy), Chris, and Philip), and grandad of 4 (Brady, Max, Mason, and Bryce).



Born at the old Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C. to Leigh and Alice Fuller, Phil grew up in Baltimore and Annapolis. He attended grade school and high school at St. Mary's in Annapolis and graduated from high school at Calvert Hall College in Baltimore. A graduate of the United States Military Academy, he served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, flying C-130s in Vietnam. He attended Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and went on to work at Mary Washington Hospital for 35 years, serving first as a pulmonologist and Chief of Medicine, and eventually a sleep physician.



A devout Catholic, he had a strong faith and looked forward to reuniting with his family in Heaven. His family and friends all say the same thing about Phil: he was the kindest, most selfless and humble person they knew, with an unending desire to help others. He put the needs of his family, friends, and patients before his own, but never wanted praise for the joy he brought to others.



A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia at 4 pm on Friday, March 25, 2022



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 20, 2022.