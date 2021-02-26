Polly Beck
Polly Calhoun Beck, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
She was born on January 29, 1929 in Pendleton County, WV and has been a resident of Stafford County since 1958.
Mrs. Beck attended Shenandoah Conservatory and College and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics Education from Madison College (Now JMU). She taught Home Economics in Shenandoah County, VA.
Mrs. Beck served as organist at Ramoth Baptist Church from 1966-1985. She worked in churches as an organist and pianist most of her life, in addition to teaching private piano lessons in her home for 27 years.
She traveled on six continents and thought of traveling as a learning experience. One of her avid hobbies was keeping journals, photograph books and picture postcards from each of her trips. Another hobby of hers was genealogy and she was able to trace her paternal ancestry as far back as Patrick Calhoun who emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland in 1733.
Mrs. Beck was a member of Grace Fellowship Church.
Polly is survived by one son, Thane A. Beck and his wife Pam of Fredericksburg, VA; one daughter, Lisa M. DeMarsh and her husband Paul of Mt. Solon, VA; one granddaughter, Tiffany B. Hamer and her husband Adam of Brandywine, MD; great grandson, Bentley Troy Hamer and great granddaughter, Skylar Jade Hamer.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Richard Clayton Beck.
The family will receive friends at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
A funeral Service will be held at the Fredericksburg Chapel on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with an hour viewing prior to.
Interment will be at Stafford Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship Reserve Capital Improvement Fund, 1600 Stafford Ave. Fredericksburg, Va. 22401
Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2021.