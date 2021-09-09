A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Preston and I have had awesome times at work and fellowship, and together off the job; rest in peace my brother.
Tyran brannum
Friend
September 14, 2021
The righteous perish and no one ponders it in his heart; devout men are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil. Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death. (Isaiah 57:1) I will miss you greatly, my friend on this side.
Sharon Plater
Friend
September 10, 2021
Preston was a very special person he was a kind and generous ,the love he give to others will be miss so very much, I Will MISS HiM SO MUCH
Beverly Herron
Friend
September 10, 2021
Dear Cousins, we share grief, hope and faith with you through the Redeemer. But, Christians do not die without hope. We love you as family and we feel the loss. James S. Dyson Family Miriam Pendleton Family Frank Dyson Family
James Dyson
September 10, 2021
To the Fisher Family, The Walker-Grant Alumni Association sends condolences at this difficult time. Preston, a member of the class of 1968, will be missed by all who knew him.
Beverly Mercer Lawson
Friend
September 9, 2021
Preston, was a very nice man, always with a joke to make the moment more enjoyable, loved his family and a hard working man. I will remember his jokes and smile!!!
ALBERTO CORNEJO
Coworker
September 9, 2021
My Deepest sympathy!
Virginia Slappey
September 9, 2021
A Wonderful guy. Good humor and very quiet. He will be missed.
Micheal Owens
Classmate
September 9, 2021
Micheal and Jamallon Owens
Classmate
September 9, 2021
To Wendell, Michael and Fisher Family Members:
I was shocked and saddened to learn of Preston’s recent passing. The Fisher family will always be in my Mayfield and Mt. Zion Baptist Church memories. May you find comfort in your memories of him.
Myra Terrell Laws
Myra Laws
Friend
September 9, 2021
I was truly saddened to hear of Preston's passing, but I know his faith was strong and he is resting. It truly was a pleasure working with you at FDIC until your retirement. Rest In Heaven my friend.
Cassandra Ashe
Friend
September 9, 2021
To Mr. Wendell Fisher and Family,
My deepest sympathy, extended condolences and prayers are extended to each of you during this bereavement.
In the passing of Preston, remember that others are praying with you and your family.
I will always remember his friendship, and the legacy of your family (yours) and its contributions to the field of education. Your late Mother Miss "Burneter" was instrumental in the field of education. She paved the way for many of us to be successful, including me. Was among the best that taught at J J Wright.
May each of you find comfort in knowing that others share your grief and are praying with you.
Deepest sympathy and prayers,
Dea. Jose A. Brown
Jose Brown
September 9, 2021
Deeply saddened for your loss. Asking God to strengthen you doing this difficult time.
Modestine Johnson
September 9, 2021
Michael and Wendell & families, I was saddened to hear of Preston's passing. He was like a big brother to me growing up in Mayfield and we loved him dearly. Condolences to all of the family at this difficult time.
Martha Weston Spencer
Friend
September 9, 2021
Dearest family members, Our hearts are saddened for a beautiful soul such as Preston, his charm and laughter will no longer physically be amongst us but yet he’s being met at the gate by Grandma and his most adorable parents. May his enlightening spirit left your moments for he knew God.
Respectfully submitted by the children of the late Deaconess, Hilda Carter Boggs
May they all gather around the throne.
Kathy Carter
Family
September 9, 2021
Preston, I’m going to miss our talks. I’ve known you it seems like all my life. We were all at Mount Zion every Sunday. Yes, I’m going to miss you, but you can’t crown Him until I get there. Family, sometimes we can’t find the right words to say. Please know that my heart is with you all. Please know how much I care.
Gearlette Rowe
Friend
September 9, 2021
Michael and family, praying God's comfort for you.
Malcolm L. Taylor
September 9, 2021
Lamar May the Lord be with you and your family during the time of bereavement You will see him again. Believe in the HIGHER POWER THE MIGHTY AND RULER OF US ALL. Brenda Canada & THE twins Arlington Virginia
Brenda Canada
Friend
September 8, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Terry Edwards-Terry
Friend
September 8, 2021
My prayers are with the Fisher family. May you find comfort in knowing Preston is in God's care.
Deborah Edwards
Friend
September 8, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cynthia woodward
September 7, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.