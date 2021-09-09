Preston Fisher



Preston Eugene Fisher, 70, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on September 6, 2021.



Preston is survived by his son, Lamar (Glenda); grandchildren, Olivia, Rafaella, Nicolai and Kavelle; brothers, Wendall and Michael; sisters-in-law Kendall and Michelle.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. The interment will be held immediately following the service.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 9, 2021.