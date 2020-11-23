Price L. "Rudy" Jett, Sr.
Price L. "Rudy" Jett, Sr. of the White Oak area in Stafford County passed away peacefully at his home on November 21, 2020 at the age of 93.
Rudy was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Bernice Lee Merryman Jett; his son Mark Lane Jett; his parents; and his sisters and brothers.
Rudy is survived by his son, Price L. Jett Jr. (Deidre); daughters Christa Dale Bryant (Ralph), and Pamela Sue "Susie" Stevens (Bob), and Tricia Diane Wright; and grandchildren Rachel Jett, Price "PJ" Jett III, Peter Jett, Gina McDaniels (Dennis), Hunter Stevens (Emma), Katie Grooms (Mike), Candice Brant, and Michelle Lynn Jordan-Soncrant (Joe). Rudy is also survived by six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, including Bernice Newton (Minor) and Lisa Newton (Donnie). He is also survived by his little beagle "Big Dog"; his cat "Tootsie"; five chickens; and three guinea hens.
Rudy was born on September 2, 1927 at his family homeplace in Stafford County to Lake and May Bradshaw Jett. He farmed that land and his current farm until he was 93. To support his farming habit, he worked at Mary Washington College (now the University of Mary Washington) for 35 years as a supervisor and manager of the heating plant. He received multiple awards for his management of that operation.
For 42 years, Rudy was an active member of Mountain View Baptist Church. He and good friend Pratt Sullivan welcomed and passed out candy to the children (and adults) every Sunday. He served as a deacon since 1978. During the 1970's and 1980's, he and his wife served in the bus ministry, picking up children and carrying them to and from the church.
His true passion was people. He loved to make people laugh through his jokes and stories. He had numerous friends from all ages and backgrounds. He was greatly loved in life and will be greatly missed in death.
Rudy was a friend to everyone and never met a stray, animal or human, he would not help.
The funeral service and celebration of his life will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church, 6713 Passapatanzy Drive, King George, VA at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Due to COVID, attendance will be limited to approximately 70. A viewing will take place from 10:00 to 11:00 the same morning. People are welcome to come to that and not stay if they choose. Interment will follow at White Oak Primitive Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain View Baptist Church.
.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 23, 2020.