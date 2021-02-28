Priscilla "Pat" Ann Desmarais
Priscilla "Pat" Ann Fearing Desmarais, August 21, 1927 - February 21, 2021.
Originally from Hudson, Massachusetts, joined the United States Cadet Nursing Corp in 1944 and earned her RN specializing in surgical nursing. Lived in Newport News and York County, VA for over fifty years before moving to the Fredericksburg, VA area to be near most of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing, knitting, reading, and playing bridge.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Walter Fearing and Elnora Ivarson Fearing, her sister and brother, Edith Fearing Cote and Robert Walter Fearing, Jr., her husband of 56 years, Robert Norman Desmarais, her daughter, Janet Desmarais Gracin, and her grandson, Ian Josiah Simmons.
She is survived by her daughters, Marcy Ann Desmarais and Carol Desmarais Wood (Robert) and her son, John David Desmarais (Rachel), her grandchildren, Dani Wood Wilson (Edward), Damon Ehren Wood, Melani Wood Gatewood (Michael), Sara Wood Farrar (Joshua), Conall Mackenzie Desmarais, Stephen Robert Gracin (Elizabeth), and Brian Desmarais Gracin, 13 great-grandchildren, and 8 nieces and nephews.
A small graveside service will be held at noon Monday, March 1, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3702 Loren Drive Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 28, 2021.