Rev. R. Wayne Hogue
Ralph Wayne Hogue, 89, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his residence.
Rev. R. Wayne Hogue served faithfully as a Christian minister spanning more than 50 years predominantly with the (former) Central Pennsylvania (now "Susquehanna") Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his children, Carolyn Joshua, David Hogue (Rosa), and Lori Hogue (Leigh); grandchildren Natasha Grant, Kara Smith (Trevor), and Bryce Hogue; great-grandson Ian Smith; and siblings Colyn Frederick, Glen Hogue, and Carl Bartlett. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Margaret Charlene Hogue and siblings John Hogue, Sally Hogue, and Jim Bartlett.
All services will be held privately.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 26, 2021.