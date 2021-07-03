Deacon Raleigh Frye
Deacon Raleigh Frye, 83 of Fredericksburg, VA, son of the late Virgil and Ida Frye entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Deacon Frye was a member of Shiloh New Site Baptist Church, Fredericksburg, VA. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Frye; one sister, Alberta Frye; one brother Aaron Frye, Sr. and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Mt. Lawn Cemetery, Woodford Rd., Woodford, VA 22580. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com
. Livestreaming will be available on C W Edwards Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 3, 2021.