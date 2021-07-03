This is not easy to write, because, Raleigh was my cousin, big brother, friend, and role model. From the time I was eight years old. I couldn't have had a better role model! From time to time I chastise myself for falling short of the standard and example set by Raleigh. Raleigh always seemed to walk the road of the righteous. It is not my intent to have my praises of the man, rob him of his humanity. It's just that in my lifelong observations of Raleigh, on his journey along that righteous path, I never saw him veer off into a dark alley. If the creator of the universe is the giver of the light of redemption, it is in this light that Raleigh consciously chose to travel. I mourn today....but it is not for Raleigh that I Mourn. I mourn for my cousin Evelyn. After 53 years she lost her Soul Mate, best friend, and a great part of herself. The tears I cry today are for Evelyn. Empathy has allowed me to understand, that if only for a moment, she may be grappling with her own self definitions. When you are with someone as long as they were together, your definitions of yourself are entwined in that of your life's partner. I know that Evelyn is just as spiritually connected as Raleigh, and in time will find her way. In this spirit, I wish her to know that my love and the love of Lu and Ayanna is with you ALWAYS. I could NEVER forget all the love, Aunt Sarah, you (My Big Sister) and Raleigh (My Big Brother) bestowed upon me. Today, I celebrate! I celebrate because I know that Raleigh lived his life in such a way that all of his good deeds will now be greatly rewarded. I celebrate because Raleigh was sick for awhile,... but no more! I celebrate because I know that Raleigh is ecstatic about his journey to the Kingdom of Heaven, where he will be welcomed with the wide and loving arms of the Creator. Last but not least I celebrate because maybe, just maybe,...in the event I should falter in my efforts to reach Paradise, maybe Raleigh will crack the back door open just a little,.... so I too, can get in! Lol!

"Toe-Knee" Saunders Family July 6, 2021