Ralph Magnus



On the morning of September 2nd, Commander Ralph S. Magnus, of Fredericksburg, Va. died at the age of 90. There will be a viewing and visitation at Dignity Memorial/Mullins & Thompson Funeral Home, 1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Fredericksburg, Virginia on the afternoon of October 9th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Funeral services at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross or the Wildlife Conservation Society



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.