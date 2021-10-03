On the morning of September 2nd, Commander Ralph S. Magnus, of Fredericksburg, Va. died at the age of 90. There will be a viewing and visitation at Dignity Memorial/Mullins & Thompson Funeral Home, 1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Fredericksburg, Virginia on the afternoon of October 9th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Funeral services at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross or the Wildlife Conservation Society
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
Rest in Peace in Your
Field of Dreams!
Always in Our Hearts
Love from Barbara, Norman,
Aaron , Merryl, Evan, Krista and Max
Barbara & Norman Fledell
Family
October 9, 2021
RIP Ralph.
Frank Titus
Friend
October 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
September 30, 2021
To the family,
I would like to extend my condolences to you. Losing a loved one in death breaks our heart. Please know that you can find comfort and strength in God. Isa. 41:10 says he will hold on to you with his right hand of righteousness. Cherish the loving memories.