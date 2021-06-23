Randolph Scott Thompson



Randolph Scott Thompson, "Nippy," 86, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 19, 2021. He passed away following complications from breaking his hip.



Nippy was born on April 29, 1935 to George Thompson and Edna Messick Thompson. He grew up in Darbytown in Fredericksburg, Virginia before moving to Chatham Heights. He attended James Monroe High School where he excelled in athletics. Nippy was also a member of the VA National Guard.



Nippy is survived by his daughters Terry (Kelly) Curtis and Cheryl (Mickey) Walker, grandchildren Melissa (Rich) Mills, Christy (Cory) Cheek, Chad Walker, Jeff (Miranda) Curtis, Kevin (Chris) Curtis, Cody Walker, Kyle Curtis, Dylan Curtis, and great grandchildren Taylor (Michael) Wilhalme, Ashleigh Gheen, Brooke Mills, Rebekahlynn Curtis, Nikolas Curtis, Sebastian Curtis, Colin Cheek, Kaeden Curtis, brother-in-law William Hicks, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, brother Wallace Thompson, sister Marion Thompson Stephens, and the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Evelyn Fletcher Thompson.



Nippy loved hunting, fishing, watching Nascar races, watching Sunday football, going to the "office" to catch up with his buddies, and spending time with his family.



Our hearts are broken, but we know the Lord took him home and he is at peace.



A graveside service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 23, 2021.