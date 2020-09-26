Ray Charles Sexton
Ray Charles "Sonny" Sexton, 22 of Spotsylvania came to rest Monday September 21 2020. He was born December 22 1997 to Edward Ray Sexton and Kimberly Anne (Willetts) Sexton, and brought home Christmas Eve to his doting sisters, Holly Willetts and Rachel Sexton. Ray was known for his overly kind, and overly silly personality. He was truly a perfect son, uncle, brother, and friend. He spent his life ensuring others smiled and were in need of nothing, if he could provide. He dearly loved his family, friends, music, and all dogs. He also leaves behind grandparents Judith G Willetts, Charles Willetts, aunt Susan Renee Smith, niece Stella Haga, dogs Bear and Josie, and absolutely countless friends and cherished memories. The family asks of you to please embody our treasured sweet boy, by telling his stories, spreading kindness, listening to his music, and following his philosophies. Online condolences and fond memories of Sonny may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
.