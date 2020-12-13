Rayfield Frenzley, Jr.



Rayfield Frenzley, Jr., fondly known as "Sonny", 79, of King George, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Heritage Hall Healthcare Center.



Mr. Frenzley is survived by his wife, Rosie; children, Kenneth Frenzley (Jacqueline), Katrina Washington (Willie) and Tonia Smith (Gilbert); grandchildren, Miranda Frenzley and Mikayla Smith.



A walk-through viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Monday, December 14th at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be held at the Frenzley Family Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.