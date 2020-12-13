A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Rayfield Frenzley, Jr.
Rayfield Frenzley, Jr., fondly known as "Sonny", 79, of King George, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Heritage Hall Healthcare Center.
Mr. Frenzley is survived by his wife, Rosie; children, Kenneth Frenzley (Jacqueline), Katrina Washington (Willie) and Tonia Smith (Gilbert); grandchildren, Miranda Frenzley and Mikayla Smith.
A walk-through viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Monday, December 14th at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be held at the Frenzley Family Cemetery.
I am so sorry to hear of Sonny's passing. My prayers go out to the family.
Bertha White
Friend
December 14, 2020
Rosie and Family, You and Sonny became our family too over 50 years ago when Willie and Vernell started dating--and the rest is history. I have so many happy memories of the Frenzley family. Sending my sympathy and prayers to each of you during this difficult time. Love you all.
LaVerne Coghill
Friend
December 14, 2020
Rosie My thoughts are with you and your family, I will always remember the good times talking and telling stories to Sonny and the time I got to dance with Sonny, his smile would light up the room. We had some good times on 4 west!!
Brianna & Jason Degraef
December 14, 2020
Rosie
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family with the loss of Sonny. So many fond memories of working with you in ICU and I just remember you always talking about Sonny. May You find comfort in knowing others are thinking about you
Robin Brown
December 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Shantay Henderson
December 13, 2020
To the Frenzley family; Weeping may linger for the night, but joy comes with the morning. Pslm 30.5 . With great sadness to hear of the passing of your love one. I pray that the Lord will strengthen you during these difficult times.
Jairline Samuel
Friend
December 13, 2020
To the Frenzley Family, We are deeply saddened by the news of your loss. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you during this difficult time.
Willie & Carol Washington
December 13, 2020
Tonia and Gilbert and the family. Prayers are sent your way for the loss of your dad. I know he will be truly missed. May God give you and the family strength and peace doing this time of sorrow. Sending love to you and the family.
David & Shirley Lewis
Friend
December 13, 2020
Kenny, Katrina and Tonia,
Prayers to you and your family! May God comfort you during this time of sorrow.
Kim Johnson (Jordan)
December 13, 2020
TO THE FRENZLEY FAMILY, My condolences to you and your family. I am sorry for your loss. May the Holy Spirit keep and give your family the comfort at this time. Love you all. Otelia Ford
Otelia Ford
Friend
December 12, 2020
To: Rosie and family, I am sorry to hear about "Sonny's" death. Whenever I would see him out with Rosie, he was always smiling and appreciating life. Rosie spoke often about his many acts of kindness during our years of working together at the hospital. Always remember and cherish the good times you had together as a family. May God bless you during this difficult time.
Brenda Dixon
Friend
December 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Suprenia Ford Gray
Friend
December 11, 2020
TO ROSIE AND THE FRENZLEY FAMILY SORRY TO OF THE PASSING OF SONY WHO WAS A CLOSE FRIEND TO MY DAD HAROLD WHITE AND OUR FAMILY SONY USE TO COME OFFTEND AND VIST WITH DAD TALKING ABOUT CARS AND GETTING HIS HAIR CUT SONY IS AT HOME NOW RESTING IN ARM OF GOD LOVE YOU ALL A PRAYING FOR YOU VINCENT WHITE
Vincent White
Friend
December 11, 2020
May God bless and keep you all comforted during your time of sorrow. Keep the memories close to your heart where the love will always abide.
Beverly Roman
Friend
December 11, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the Willie and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joyce Johnson
Neighbor
December 11, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
December 10, 2020
To The Rosie, and Tonia and the rest of the family, I was really sadden about the passing of Sonny, he was a dear friend of my dad , a well know and honorable man in the county, he was a hard worker and a family man he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother I know he will be missed, Take comfort in knowing that he is no longer suffering, The song said Free at Last, thank God almighty I am free at last. I Pray for comfort for you all.
BRENDA WHITE
Friend
December 10, 2020
Rip my brother will sure miss you
DorothyC Jones
Family
December 10, 2020
To my family the family of Rayfield Frenzleyword cannot express how sorry I am for the lost of a wonderful husband Father Brother Uncle and grand father always made you laugh with his jokes will miss you brotherRip watch over us love Sandy