Raymond Lee Elliott
Raymond Lee Elliott, 90, of Clarksville, VA passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at home. He was born on November 23, 1931 to the late May and Greely Elliott of Chase City, VA.
Elliott graduated from Boydton High School and attended Virginia Commercial College in Lynchburg, VA, as well as a number of service schools while in the United States Navy. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1970, where his last ten years he served as a writer for four different 4-star admirals and spent his last two years as Administrative Assistant for The Oceanographer of The Navy. He also retired from the Free Lance-Star newspaper in Fredericksburg.
Raymond was a teacher and superintendent of a number of Sunday school departments and Director Training Union at various churches. He was a member of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors, Executive Board, and President for two terms (1976 and 1977).
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean (née Spain) Elliott; three sons, Raymond Jr., Jerry, and Stephen; two daughters, Ann Bridgham and Susan Elliott; three grandchildren, Kenneth Bridgham, Jessica Wanner, and Devin Elliott; two great-grandchildren, Cole Wanner and Ember Wanner; brother Frank Elliott (Betsy); two sisters, Virginia Glennon (Jimmy) and Ruth Minton (the Rev. Dr. J.K.).
A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Building Fund of Tabernacle United Methodist Church, or The Leukemia Society
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 10, 2022.